Former Reagor Dykes employees sentenced to prison time

AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a federal court in Amarillo sentenced several former employees to prison in connection to the downfall of the Reagor Dykes Auto Group.

Each individual was ordered to pay back a portion of $40,254,297.72 in company losses as part of their sentencing.

Sherri Wood, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Ford store in Plainview, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison (2.5 years), with three years of supervised released. Wood was also ordered to pay back $200 per month in restitution. She must voluntarily surrender on June 18 to began her prison term.

Pepper Rickman, an accounting controller at Reagor Dykes’ Toyota store in Plainview, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was sentenced to 48 months in prison (4 years) and must pay back $200 a month. Wood must also must voluntarily surrender on June 18 to began her prison term.

Brad Fansler, an RDAG group administrative director, pleaded guilty in November 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison (3.5 years), with three years of supervised released. Fansler must pay back $200 a month in restriction each month. He must also voluntarily surrender on June 18 to began his prison term.

Three other defendants were scheduled for sentencing Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive updates.