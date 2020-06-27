Former Red Raider Matt Mooney to host basketball camp in Lubbock

Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney shoots between Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and forward Ignas Brazdeikis during the first half an NCAA men’s college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech basketball player and current Cleveland Cavalier Matt Mooney will host a basketball camp in Lubbock from July 7-9, he announced on Twitter.

LBK!! Registration link will drop at 4PM central time! Health and safety protocols will be followed, but I intend on letting the kids compete and have fun! If at any point leading up to the camp I learn it’s unsafe to run, I will cancel. As of now, it’s on!! Guns Up! pic.twitter.com/4PgSLRR8tZ — Matt Mooney (@MoonSwag13) June 27, 2020

The camp will take place at Apex Event Center, located at 7806 County Road 7050 and will cost $165 per camper. Children from kindergarten to 12th grade can attend. There are designated two-hour windows for specific age and gender groups.

Mooney said that the camp will be follow protocols health and safety protocols, including taking temperatures and hand sanitizing between drills. He also said he will cancel the camp if he feels it is unsafe to run.

Mooney played one year for Texas Tech, averaging 11.3 points per game and helping the Red Raiders reach the NCAA championship game. Currently, he is signed to a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, meaning he spends time with the Cavaliers and the NBA G-League’s Canton Charge.

Those interested in registering for the camp can do so HERE.