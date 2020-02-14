Former school employee pulled 14-year-old boy out class to initiate sexual advances, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Alyssa Bryan, 24, of Meadow accepted a plea deal Friday in federal court for transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Bryan, who was age 23 at the time, was a teacher’s aide at O.L. Slaton Middle School in the spring of 2018.

“One school day, Bryan used the school’s public address system to page John Doe, a 14-year-old boy, to the front office,” court records said.

When he did not show up, Bryan found him in a classroom. She pulled him out of class to talk to him in the hallway, court records said.

Bryan asked him how old he was. He said 14.

“Bryan told Doe that he was ‘a handsome young man’ or words to that effect,” court records said. She used the Internet to send the boy pictures of herself nude.

She sent at least five nude pictures of herself to the boy.

“Throughout the messages, it became apparent to Doe that Bryan wanted to have sexual intercourse with her and even offered to give him money at least one time,” court records said. “Doe stopped going to school as a result of Bryan’s pursuit of him.”

The boy’s mother found the pictures and told him to stay away from Bryan. Also, school officials began to hear rumors. Bryan was “terminated” from O.L. Slaton, according to court records.

If the plea deal is accepted in court, Bryan will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in federal prison.