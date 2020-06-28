Former school employee who made sexual advances on middle school boy receives 15 months in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas — A former Lubbock ISD teacher’s aide who pulled a 14-year-old boy out of class to make sexual advances on him was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Friday.

Alyssa Bryan, 24, of Meadow accepted a plea deal in February for transfer of obscene material to a minor. Friday, she received her sentence.

Bryan was an aide at O.L. Slaton Middle School when the incident occurred.

According to court records, Bryan tried to summon 14-year-old John Doe to the front office using the school’s public address system.

When Doe did not show up, Bryan went to his classroom and brought him into the hallway to talk.

“Bryan told Doe that he was ‘a handsome young man’ or words to that effect,” court records said. She sent the boy at least five nude pictures of herself through the Internet.

It became clear to Doe that Bryan wanted to have sexual intercourse with him, and he stopped going to school as a result of her pursuit, according to court records.

The court recommends that Bryan serve her sentence at FMC Carswell in Fort Worth.