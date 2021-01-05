Former Seal Team 6 member to plead guilty in death of Lubbock Green Beret

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, a member of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 6 accepted a plea agreement in connection to the 2017 death of Army Staff Sergeant Logan Melgar, according information obtained by ABC News.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Anthony DeDolph is one of four special operators charged in the death.

Two others charged in the case, Chief Petty Officer Adam Matthews and Staff Sergeant Kevin Maxwell, pleaded guilty for their roles in Melgar’s death in 2019. One other, Gunnery Sergeant Mario A. Madera-Rodriguez, was also charged in the case.

Melgar, a Lubbock native, was a graduate of both Frenship High School and Texas Tech University. He enlisted in the Army in January 2012, and was part of a small group of U.S. military personnel working in Bamako, Mali, in support of the U.S. Embassy.

He was found strangled to death in Mali on June 4, 2017.

The four charged in his death were accused of breaking into Melgar’s room to haze him over perceived slights to colleagues, according to ABC News.