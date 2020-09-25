Former teacher gets prison sentence after sex with student

LUBBCOCK, Texas — Gregory Austin Flores was sentenced Thursday to the statutory maximum of five years in federal prison for attempted use of interstate facilities to transport information about a minor.

As part of the case, Flores admitted he had sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl. Flores, age 28 at the time, was a coach and teacher at Whitharral High School. The girl was a student at the same school.

In August 2019, school administrators learned of a relationship between Flores and the girl. Among other things, Flores asked her to send nude pictures.

As part of sentence he must serve “Supervised Release” for a term of 30 years after his prison time is complete. He must also comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Flores took a plea deal earlier this year in Lubbock federal court.