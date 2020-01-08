Former Texas DC Todd Orlando heading to Texas Tech as assistant coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech Football announced that former University of Texas Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando has been hired as the program’s new assistant head coach and linebackers coach.

Orlando has served as a defensive coordinator or linebackers coach for the past 15 seasons. Two of those seasons came under head coach Matt Wells at Utah State in 2013 and 2014.

While at Texas, Orlando helped lead the Longhorns to 25 wins, two bowl wins, and a victory over the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl to finish up the 2018 season.

The seasoned defensive coordinator will bring much needed experience and leadership to the defensive side of the ball for the Red Raiders, a unit that ranked second to last in the Big 12 in the 2019 campaign.

