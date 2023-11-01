LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech basketball coach Bob Knight passed away, his family announced on Wednesday. He was 83.

A statement from the Knight family said Coach Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family.

“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored,” the statement said.

Knight was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness back in April.

“We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend,” the Knight family said.

Knight coached at Army from 1965 to 1971 and went on to Indiana from then until 2000. He coached at TTU from 2001 to 2008, where his teams qualified for a post-season tournament five times. Altogether, Knight won 902 games.

The family asked for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association and Marian University in Knight’s honor.