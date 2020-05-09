Former Texas Tech center Russel Tchewa lands at South Florida

TAMPA, Florida — Former Texas Tech center Russel Tchewa has committed to South Florida, he announced Friday.

Tchewa played one season at Texas Tech before transferring. He was used sparsely, averaging just 5.1 minutes of playing time in the 23 games he appeared in. He averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.

Still, “Big Russ” had his moments at Texas Tech. Against Kentucky, Chris Beard inserted him as a counter to the Wildcats’ huge frontcourt. Tchewa responded with two important baskets and a block, firing up the Red Raider crowd.

Chris Beard replaced Tchewa and T.J. Holyfield with more depth at the center position, adding VCU transfer Marcus Santos-Silva and Junior College transfer Esahia Nyiwe.

At South Florida, Tchewa joins a Bulls squad that went 14-17 last season and tied for eighth in the American Athletic Conference.