Former Texas Tech, NFL player arrested for fraudulent health reimbursement claims

This is a press release from the Texas Department of Insurance

Former NFL player Willie Montae Reagor was arrested January 30 for submitting fraudulent health reimbursement claims after an investigation by the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) Fraud Unit.

The TDI investigation found Reagor submitted claims totaling more than $80,000 between October 2017 and August 2018 to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Plan for medical treatments he never received. The health plan helps pay certain medical care expenses for former NFL players.

Reagor was indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury and charged with a third-degree felony. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The case will be prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Brad Carpenter, one of five prosecutors employed by TDI who work in district attorneys’ offices across the state to fight insurance fraud.

Reagor played nine seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle for the Broncos, Colts, and Eagles.

TDI Fraud Unit investigators are licensed state peace officers. You can report suspected insurance fraud by calling 1-800-252-3439.

