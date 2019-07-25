Former Texas Tech regent James Michael Weiss dies at 75

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Weiss and Associates:

Former Texas Tech Regent and Lubbock CPA and attorney James Michael Weiss died Monday of this week after a brief illness. Born in Lubbock in 1944, Weiss was a Red Raider for life. He was 75 at the time of his passing.

In addition to being on the Texas Tech Board of Regents from 1997 through 2004, Weiss served on boards of numerous organizations including the Employees Retirement System of Texas, St. Mary of the Plains Hospital, Carillon Life Care Community, and several banks. He was appointed as the Texas Governor’s Budget Director in 1994.

He opened Weiss and Associates, a full service accounting firm, in 1974. Mike was renowned for being more than just a wise businessman, however. He was “interesting and never dull,” according to former Lubbock mayor and brother-in-law David Miller.

“Mike was truly one of the most brilliant minds I have ever encountered,” Miller said. “On top of that, his wit was disarming and left me smiling and shaking my head. As a husband and father, he didn’t speak very much about love; instead he simply demonstrated it with his life.”

Weiss graduated from the Texas Tech School of Law in 1983 while operating a business and raising two children.

Kelly Weiss, Mike’s son, said “He was great fun when it was time to have fun. But he was the most focused worker I have ever seen. He was not a dad that would coach the soccer team, but he was doing the work that provided my sister Jamie and me with every opportunity. We always had a great relationship, but as adults we have become best friends.”

Jake Henry worked alongside Weiss on many hospital administrations projects. “As I mourn Mike’s passing, I recall first meeting him in the early ‘80s. He quickly became my friend, my accountant, and my lifelong confidant.”

Weiss is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Miller Weiss; daughter Jamie Weiss O’Brien of Baton Rouge, LA; son Kelly Weiss and his wife Shanna of Austin, TX; and three grandchildren, Charlie, Sam, and Ellie O’Brien. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Bobby Weiss.

( This is a press release from Weiss and Associates.)