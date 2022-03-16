LUBBOCK, Texas — Lauro Cavazos, former President of Texas Tech University, died at the age of 95, as reported by KIII TV and confirmed by the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingville. The mortuary did not yet have specific information on his services at the time of this report.

“Lauro Fred Cavazos was the first Hispanic to become president of Texas Tech University (1980-1988) and to serve in the U.S. Cabinet (Secretary of Education from 1988-1990),” Lubbock ISD previously said on its website.

“He was well known for his commitment to educational opportunities for minorities and had a vision of seeing secondary education become technology-oriented. He is Cavazos Middle School’s namesake because of his important educational contributions,” LISD said.

In 2016, Texas Tech conferred an honorary Cavazos with an honorary degree, doctor of science. Cavazos had a doctorate in physiology from Iowa State University. He also had a bachelor’s and master’s from Texas Tech in 1949 and 1951 respectively.

Cavazos was named the “Most Influential Hispanic in the United States” by Hispanic Business magazine in 1990. Under his direction, Texas Tech improved in minority representation.