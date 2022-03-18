LUBBOCK, Texas — Current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and former Texas Tech Red Raider TJ Vasher is set to return to Lubbock for a ride along event with the Lubbock Police Department.

This event was scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Lubbock High School, according to a press release.

The BamFam First Down Ride Along Program is “designed to help bridge the gap between the local community and their Police Department through a curriculum-based Q&A and sports clinic for at-risk or underserved youth with the help of a professional athlete.”

The foundation said it hopes to bring a positive experience for youth to interact with law enforcement in their community.

According to the press release, the audience is for students at Lubbock High School.