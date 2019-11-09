Former Villa Town Motel cleaned up after year and a half

LUBBOCK, Texas — Management of the Copper Caboose said clean-up following the former Villa Town Motel fire wrapped up on Thursday. Adolfo Dominguez, catering manager, said it took longer than a year and a half.

Adolfo Dominguez said he is happy to see an empty lot.

“It’s a relief,” Dominguez said. “You really don’t understand really what–how it affects you until it hits your pocket book.”

He said the clean-up took several months to get started.

The former motel had several issues with the city. In 2017, the business was ordered to be shut down. Court records indicate the motel was a hot bed for criminal activity.

New owners took over the property, and had plans to renovate the hotel and restaurant, however in April of 2018, the motel caught flames. Lubbock Fire Rescue ruled the fire as arson. The business owners were in charge of cleaning the mess.

Dominguez said while the lot was a mess, it affected their business.

“Customers noticed it. They come in, they tell you ‘it looks ugly’ ‘when is it going to be cleaned up?’ so yeah, it feels good to have it done now,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said he is hopeful for the lot’s future.

“I’m taking that as a positive. That’s good,” Dominguez said.

The owners of the property tell EverythingLubbock.com they are unsure what the next steps for the property will be.