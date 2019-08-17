Former Whitharral coach arrested for improper relationship

LUBBOCK, Texas — Austin Flores, a former teacher and coach at Whitharral ISD, turned himself into Lubbock Sheriff’s Department after being charged with a felony offense of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

According to Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres, a juvenile approached law enforcement regarding allegations of an improper relationship. In the warrant affidavit, Mr. Flores exchanged explicit messages with the student through social media, and engaged in sexual conduct on several occasions.

A warrant for his arrests was issued on Thursday, and Flores turned himself in on Friday.

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing and more information will be released with it becomes available, Scifres said.