LUBBOCK, Texas – The Hub City was featured on a recent episode of HGTV’s reality show ‘House Hunters’ because one man applied to be on the show on a whim.

JR is a familiar voice on Lubbock radio as a morning show host on 105.7 FM, but there’s a lot more to him than that. Buying a house was a big deal for him and took many years to do.

JR’s co-host, Roberta Roberts, said she thought he wouldn’t have a shot at making it on the big screen, but she was quickly proven wrong.

“I got an email back from them on my application within an hour and a half,” JR said.

After doubting JR, Roberts tagged along for what ended up being a lengthy, but fun experience.

“I thought it was gonna last a couple of hours,” Roberts said. “I mean, it’s a 30-minute show. I was wrong. It took five full days, but it was exciting. I was really honored that he included me in that.”

Given his past, the thought of buying a house was daunting for JR. He’s lived in eight different states and was always renting places. Back in 2010, he lost his job and became homeless for several months causing him to live out of his car.

“My whole goal was because I was homeless once before, never again,” JR said. “The anxiety level of being a first-time homeowner is pretty high.”

On July 26, HGTV aired the episode called “On the Radio in Lubbock,” that featured three potential homes.

One major struggle for JR was finding a house that could accommodate a 6-foot-7 man. He was captured hitting his head on ceiling fans and having to squeeze into tight spaces.

He would land on a remodeled home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, all within his budget.

“It’s hard to go from being homeless and hiding in a bedroom, or in a closet not being able to pay your rent to now, he owns a home,” Roberts said. “I’m really proud of him.”

JR said he spent several years working hard, saving money and paying off debt, which all led up to him finally being able to call himself a first-time homeowner.

“Every part of it has been every day getting to do something else,” JR said. “The little to-do list stuff I found really fun because it’s something of mine. I get to improve and make it mine.”