LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas.

After the name was recommended by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of the recommendations on Thursday.

This was part of an effort to “remove from U.S. military facilities all names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederacy,” according to the announcement.

Cavazos graduated from Texas Technological College, now Texas Tech University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in geology in 1951.

The Naming Commission said, “Gen. Richard Cavazos’ service demonstrates excellence at every level. His 20th century service will inspire soldiers as they continue those traditions of excellence into the 21st.”

Name changes would be implemented no later than January 1, 2024