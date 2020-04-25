Fortune: Lubbock identified as potential ’emerging coronavirus hotspot’ by analysis

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new analysis by a technology firm identified Lubbock as an emerging coronavirus hotspot, according to an article by Fortune Magazine.

Lubbock is one of the 22 future hotspots in eight states, and one of three in Texas, according to the article.

The analysis was done by technology firm Dataminr, which was previously among the earliest to warn the world of a potential epidemic on December 30, based on a surge in social media posts related to a potential new disease, according to Fortune.

Two other counties in Texas were identified as potential COVID-19 hotspots: Hidalgo County on the southern border and Jefferson County on the Gulf of Mexico.