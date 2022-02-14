LUBBOCK, Texas – Monday afternoon, Texas Tech University Law students moved their busy schedules around to attend a Candidate Forum put on by The Federalists Society. Students were fed lunch and were invited to listen to those listed on the ballot.

Texas Tech Law Student Tyler Smotherman said the event provided him with a closer look at the candidates and a better idea of what they’re top priorities are in office.

“It was great, especially not being from Lubbock,” he said. “I think local politics impact all of us more than we think. So it was useful to get a little bit of insight into some of the differences between the candidates.”

15 Candidates took the stage, including those running for Texas State Representative for District 84, Lubbock County Judge, District Judge 72nd, County Court at Law no. 2, County Commissioner Precinct 4, and Lubbock Mayor.

Texas Tech Chapter President for the Federalist Society Jacey DuBois said that the purpose of the forum was to make sure students know the people on the ballot.

“[We want to] allow them the opportunity to be involved in the political process, and not to see a person on a screen but to be able to actually go up and shake their hand, get to meet them,“ DuBois said. “The politics that happen on a local level affect you so much more than what you see, you know, on CNN or Fox [News].

“So, I think that really the point of this event was to emphasize that to our students and allow them the opportunity to be involved in the political process.”

A few popular topics the candidates discussed included further funding for the university, fixing and repairing the roads, and more support for local law enforcement.

Each person who had a chance to speak had 3 minutes to get their points across. They were instructed not to directly ask for votes, but had no other restrictions. Despite the short timeframe, students like Jaret Thurson said they wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

“You see the signs around Lubbock everyday when you’re driving around,” Thurson said. “And so it’s really nice to hear from these guys. And you know what they’re actually wanting to do with those positions if elected.”