Foster*A*Life Lubbock hosting “THE HOME RUN” Fun Run on June 26

Foster*A*Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves children involved with Children’s Protective Services (CPS), will host “THE HOME RUN” fun run and family fun activities on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The central location for all activities is the Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) Live Work Studios at 519 Avenue J in Lubbock. Registration begins at 7:00 A.M. and the fun run starts at 8:00 A.M. The run course is 2.2 miles. Registration is open to all ages and strollers are welcome. In addition to the fun run, there will be an inflatable Velcro wall, horses, art activities, food trucks and more! Local child placement agencies will also have booths set up where attendees/participants can receive information on becoming foster parents. The cost to register for the run is $10 if you register by June 25th; day of the event registration is available on-site for $15. The fun run packet will include a t-shirt, water and other promotional items (a t-shirt is not guaranteed for run participants who register after June 19th). Registration is available through Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.com/e/the-home-run-tickets-155675739327). You do not need to participate in the fun run to enjoy the family friendly activities and visit with the participating child placing agencies. The event will conclude at 1:00 p.m.

There is a critical shortage of foster home beds in the Lubbock area. THE HOME RUN is an event that will bring awareness to the substantial need for foster homes for children who have been abused and/or neglected. Child Placing Agencies are participating in this event so you can obtain information about how to become a foster parent or other ways that you can help these children.

Current data show there are 180 current licensed foster homes in Lubbock County and 471 children have been placed in foster care in the Lubbock area. Due to a shortage of placement space, 89% of local children ages 10 and up who are placed in foster care do not get to stay within our region. In addition, 95% of teens in Lubbock County do not get to stay within the region following placement. These are local children being sent as far away as San Antonio and Houston because no local placements were available. Foster*A*Life feels that it is critically important to shine a light on this important topic and thus the idea for THE HOME RUN event was born. We would like for the citizens of Lubbock and the 17 surrounding counties to help us to honor our foster children by attending this event.

“Help us ‘hit it out of the park’ on June 26th to find homes for these children,” said Dr. Shaun Keel, founder and executive director of Foster*A*Life.

Founded in 2004 by Dr. Shaun Keel, the mission of Foster*A*Life is to provide otherwise unavailable assistance, services and opportunities to children who are involved with CPS. The purpose is to enhance the lives of those children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Foster*A*Life promotes a positive self-image and increases self-esteem by supporting the overall well-being of these children

