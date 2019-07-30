Foster*A*Life presents the 14th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Foster*A*Life:

DATE:

Saturday, August 3, 2019

TIME:

6:00 pm (Gates open)

Concert begins at 7:00 pm

PLACE:

Depot Patio

608 18th Street

Lubbock, TX

TICKET PRICE:

$20.00 – Available at Select-A-Seat with a $3.00 service charge

Tickets available at the gate on the day of event for $25.00

WHAT:

Foster*A*Life is a local non-profit agency that grants dreams, services and other opportunities to foster children in the 18 counties surrounding and including Lubbock. The following counties are serviced by Foster Dreams: Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Swisher, Terry, Yoakum.

“I hate my life because I have no family. No one cares about me, and I have to do things for myself. Now I have to live with people I don’t even know.” Samuel wrote these thoughts because he felt so alone and felt no one in the world cared about him. Just imagine what it would be like to live every day of your life in an environment of abuse and neglect – where your basic needs were not provided – where you lived in fear of being hit – where you wondered what tomorrow might bring, even if there would be a tomorrow. Fortunately, most of us do not ever have this experience, but it is a harsh reality for some children in the Lubbock area.

There is a system in place to help these children be taken out of the cycle of abuse, but resources can only be stretched so far. Because of these limited resources, we have organized Foster*A*Life, which is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Once a child has been rescued and placed in a foster home, it is time to begin the task of rebuilding the child – his self-esteem, his confidence and his heart. In order to do this, Foster*A*Life has taken on the task of raising funds to provide things for these children, which you and I many times take for granted – getting a Cub Scout uniform, being able to play on a soccer team, participating in a summer camp, getting your very first prom dress, attending art classes, getting a senior ring. Foster*A*Life began a tutoring program that has already made a difference in the lives of these children. Our organization is growing as are the needs of these “forgotten children”. A major program is “Journey Gear”, that is providing bins and suitcases that will help move the children’s possessions so that trash bags do not have to be used. We feel these children deserve some dignity during this trying time. Another project is the “Happy Birthday Program”. We recently found that many of these children do not have anyone to make them feel special on their important day so Foster*A*Life will provide this celebration for a child nominated by the caseworker. A great program is “Kids Art Journey”. The mission of the “Kids Art Journey” project is to promote the arts to these children and to “discover” talent that can be nurtured. We had our first art contest where the children drew whatever they wanted. Some of the pieces were displayed at the First Friday Art Trail in June 2017 and we had fantastic masterpieces! Another program is “Prom Expo” that, through donations, we provide the prom necessities including dresses, accessories and shoes for such a special night! Progress has been made with our major project. It is the “Anchors” project, which is a specialized program to help children to adjust to being in foster care and to promote more foster placements in this area. Our latest program is “Preston’s Purpose”. Preston represents all the foster children whose lives were cut short and never had time to find their purpose in life. This project will provide funds for former foster youth to pursue their education. 2019 is Foster*A*Life’s 15th year to provide services to these very special children!!

By extremely popular demand, the Florida band named “The Landsharks” is returning. They put on the most phenomenal show! The band is considered to be a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, but they have an extremely varied play list. They play current hits as well as music from the Beatles, Beach Boys, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell and much more. They have played with Jimmy Buffett and have been the opening act of his show many times. The Landsharks have also opened for acts such as Patti LaBelle, Three Dog Night, War and The Beach Boys. They have performed at parties for Bill Gates of Microsoft, Michael Eisner at Walt Disney, filmmaker, George Lucas and the prime minister of Canada! They have also performed for the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXIX festivities including the post game party.

We have a beach and an “ocean” with Bob the Shark!!!!!

Auction includes a TTU football helmet autographed by Coach Matt Wells and a NFL Cardinals football autographed by former TTU football coach, Kliff Kingsbury, as well as masterpieces created by foster children!

Mark Wright will cook the most delicious food!

This special event will also include festive, beach related activities including a treasure hunt (The Lost Shaker of Salt). The Lost Shaker of Salt also has gift certificates, rounds of golf, dinners at restaurants, jewelry and much more!! There also will be a souvenir shop called The Tiki Island Tourist Trap where those special purchases can be made in order to remember the trip to Hub City Beach! It’s fun for the whole family! It should be noted that adult beverages will be served. There will also be the Fourt Annual BEACH TOSS contest! You have a chance to win $100!

Raffle – two grand prizes – a year’s worth of groceries from United Supermarkets (value $1200 each)!!

With your help, we can play a big role in helping these children put their lives back together so that they can begin the business of being a child and leave behind a life of neglect. What may seem so small to us might be the one thing that lets a child know that she is loved, respected and important.

CONTACT:

Dr. Shaun Keel at 806-792-3181 or fosteralife@sbcglobal.net

(News release from Foster*A*Life)