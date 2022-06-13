LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following information is a press release from Foster*A*Life:

Hope Chest is a celebration for foster care youth in the Lubbock area that have graduated from high school or received a GED. At graduation time, Texas foster youth typically turn 18 and age out of the foster care system. This independence can be both exciting and frightening for these young adults. Some opt for staying in foster care and go into Supervised Independent Living.

The goal of Hope Chest is to provide necessary household items such as towels, dishes, sheets, etc. to help ease the shift to independent living. Unfortunately, our youth do not typically receive gifts or financial help from friends or family to help with these expenses. Hope Chest is also an opportunity for the youth to focus on budgeting and decision making. In addition, youth often feel empowered by something as simple as selecting dishes or bedding sets.

On the day of the event, a casual lunch will be provided at Science Spectrum (enter the South Entrance and go to Room A). In addition, the youth will receive items from Foster*A*Life, Reclaimed 43 and Day 1 Bags.

Following the lunch, youth are paired with a volunteer to shop at Target for $550 in household items.

For 2022, there are eight graduates with all living in the Lubbock Area!

“Children who age out of foster care often do not have family members that help them with making that next step after high school. Hope Chest helps to fulfill that void.” said Dr. Shaun Keel, founder and executive director of Foster*A*Life.

THE EVENT DATE: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, 2022. LUNCH BEGINS AT 11:30 AM (SCIENCE SPECTRUM SOUTH ENTRANCE ROOM A); SHOPPING BEGINS AT APPROXIMATELY 1:15 PM AT THE 7302 UNIVERSITY AVE. TARGET!

About Foster*A*Life:

Founded in 2004 by Dr. Shaun Keel. The mission of Foster*A*Life is to provide otherwise unavailable assistance, services and opportunities to children who are involved with CPS. The purpose is to enhance the lives of those children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Foster*A*Life promotes a positive self-image and increases self-esteem by supporting the overall well-being of these children.

