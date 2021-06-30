Foster*A*Life to receive $10K from South Plains Electric Cooperative and CoBank

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Foster*A*Life:

Foster*A*Life will receive a $10,000 donation from South Plains Electric Cooperative and CoBank. This donation comes just in time to send kids to summer camp, enhance group activities and help purchase Journey Gear. The check presentation will be at South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Administrative Office on July 1 at 10 a.m.

Foster*A*Life’s mission is to provide services and opportunities to children who have been placed in foster care. The purpose is to enhance the lives of those children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Foster*A*Life hopes to promote a more positive self-image and increase self-esteem by promoting the overall well-being of these children.

South Plains Electric Cooperative’s primary goal is to provide safe, reliable electricity at the lowest-possible cost. SPEC also abides by the Seven Cooperative Principles, and one Principle is Commitment to Community. The Cooperative gives back to many charities and organizations in the local communities they serve. It’s part of the cooperative difference.

CoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries throughout rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. As a cooperative, CoBank is also committed to supporting the communities it serves and regularly partners with its customers to invest in worthwhile charitable causes.

“South Plains Electric Cooperative was happy to partner with CoBank once again, and together, help make a difference locally,” said General Manager Dale Ancell. “Our goal is to improve the quality of life in our communities, and that goes beyond just providing electricity. We do all that we can to give back to our communities and our members.”

Shaun Keel, Executive Director and Founder of Foster*A*Life, said, “Thanks to this generous grant from South Plains Electric Cooperative and CoBank, foster children will be able to attend summer camps and participate in fun group activities. In addition, Foster*A*Life will be able to provide foster children some dignity by purchasing luggage, so they do not have to put their possessions in trash bags when moving to a placement.”

South Plains Electric Cooperative’s donation was matched by CoBank through its Sharing Success program. Sharing Success was established in 2012 to celebrate the International Year of the Cooperative. Since the program’s inception, CoBank and its customers have together provided more than $56 million in support to charitable organizations across the nation.

“CoBank relies on the expertise of our customers and their deep connections to their local communities to help us identify causes and organizations that are making a difference in rural America,” said Dean Church, vice president, CoBank. “We are delighted to partner with South Plains Electric Cooperative to help change the lives of children in need.”

About South Plains Electric Cooperative

South Plains Electric Cooperative, a local Touchstone Energy® Cooperative, serves more than 60,000 connected meters in all or part of 18 counties. When you see Touchstone Energy, you know you are being served with accountability, integrity, innovation and commitment to community. For more information about South Plains Electric Cooperative, visit the Co-op’s website at SPEC.coop.

About CoBank

CoBank is a $160 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving more than 75,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country.

CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.

Foster*A*Life

Foster*A*Life was the idea of psychologist, Dr. Shaun H. Keel, who has spent over 30 years working with foster children on a regular basis. In working with thousands of these children, it has been heart breaking to hear these children cry about losing their families. Of course, they also are distressed about the abuse or neglect they suffered. There are often comments from these children about not having things in life that most children want to have and what many children take for granted such as being able to play on a summer baseball team, have a birthday party or just shop at the mall. As a mother, Dr. Keel always wanted to do more than she was able to do through her practice of psychology. Therefore, she created Foster*A*Life so that these “forgotten” children of the Lubbock area could have special dreams to help them feel important and to help improve their self-esteem. With the help of her friends and family, Foster*A*Life was established, and the agency quickly began fulfilling foster children’s dreams. The first brainstorming meetings were held in Spring 2004 and Foster*A*Life was incorporated by June 2004.

(News release from Foster*A*Life)