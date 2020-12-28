Founder of local band, Element, passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Sunday, a local band confirmed on its social media that the founder of their band, Freddie Curry, passed away.

“One of our Band members gained his wings today. Fly high Freddie Curry, your pain and worries are over. You will be missed by all,” the statement read on Facebook.

Element described its sound on Facebook as Lubbock’s very own hometown funk band.

The local band was known to frequent local bars, like the Texas Cafe, also known as The Spoon, The Office Grill and Sportsbar and The Funky Door.