Founder of U.S. National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. to speak at Texas Tech University

Steve Maxner, Director of the Vietnam Center & Archive at Texas Tech University, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming lecture/discussion featuring Jan Scruggs.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held on Wednesday, October 2 at the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium, Museum of Texas Tech University. It is located at 3301 Fourth Street.

The evening will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres. The lecture and discussion will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by a dessert reception.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP to 833-862-2688 or email vnca@ttu.edu. Business casual attire is also encouraged.

Scruggs is a Vietnam Veteran and Founder of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Washington, D.C.

Compelled to honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War, Scruggs led the work of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and countless supporters to build the Memorial.

Welcoming nearly five million visitors annually, the wall is an iconic place of personal and national healing. Its design inspires reflection and introspection as Americans continue to seek a better understanding of the Vietnam War and the tumultuous events that defined that era.

This event is sponsored by the Office of the President, the College of Arts and Sciences, the Institute for Peace and Conflict, the Vietnam Center and Sam Johnson Vietnam Archive and Texas Tech University.

(Press release courtesy Office of Communications & Marketing at Texas Tech University.)