Four arrested in Lubbock after Texas Anti-Gang Center operation

LUBBOCK, Texas – One adult and three juveniles were charged after an operation in mid-January conducted by the Texas Anti-Gang Center. The charges included illegal possession of weapons and drugs.

The January 18 operation involved the Lubbock County sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department, according to a release from the Texas Anti-Gang Center. Narcotics and a stolen weapon were seized.

Christian Baker, 18, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, and evading in a motor vehicle, according to the release. The other three arrestees are male juveniles.

Read the full release from the Texas Anti-Gang Center below:

Four individuals are behind bars following a mid-January operation conducted by the Texas Anti-Gang Center, which resulted in the identification of suspected gang members, as well as the seizure of multiple narcotics and a stolen weapon.

The operation, which took place on January 18th, 2022, included the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department and focused on gang related activity. It resulted in the arrests of the following individuals:

o Christavian Baker (18): Possession of Marijuana 4 ounces – 5 pounds and evading in a motor vehicle

o Juvenile male: Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and a Felony directive to apprehend for Aggravated Robbery and Burglary of a Habitation

o Juvenile male: Theft of a firearm and a Felony directive to apprehend for Aggravated Robbery and Burglary of a Habitation

o Juvenile male: Felony directive to apprehend for Aggravated Robbery and Burglary of a Habitation

The operation also resulted in the following items seized:

o $7,633 in narcotic currency

o 1.3 pounds of Marijuana

o 2 Firearms recovered / 1 confirmed stolen

o 3 suspected gang members identified