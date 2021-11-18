Four arrested in Plainview for aggravated robbery

The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department.

PLAINVIEW, Texas (RELEASE) — On Thursday 11/18/2021 at approximately 7:30 a.m., the City of Plainview Police officers responded to an aggravated robbery call at 2001 W. 5th St., Plainview, TX. The victim reported that three male suspects and one female suspect had forced their way into his room at the Budget Inn. The suspects used a shotgun to strike the victim on the head and leg before taking a cell phone and other personal property. The victim was able to provide a detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle, which police quickly located at a convenience store near 5th and Joliet in Plainview. The driver of the suspect vehicle led police on a short car chase which terminated in an alley between Southeast 7th St. and Southeast 8th St., Plainview. All four suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot from pursuing officers.

Two of the suspects, Gabriel Martinez and Edward Ewing were immediately apprehended. Gabriel G. Martinez, male, 44 years of age and Edward Ewing, male, 44 years of age were both charged with Aggravated Robbery, a violation of Texas Penal Code 29.03, a First-degree felony.

The other two suspects, Ricardo Bernal, male, 30 years of age and Lydia Sheppa, female, 25 years of age were taken into custody after being found in the attic of a nearby home by a Plainview resident, and reported to police. Ricardo Bernal was charged with Aggravated Robbery, a violation of Texas Penal Code 29.03, a First-degree felony and Burglary of a Habitation, a violation of Texas Penal Code 30.02, a Second-degree felony. Lydia Sheppa was charged with Aggravated Robbery and Criminal Trespass of a Habitation, a violation of Texas Penal Code 30.05, a class A misdemeanor.

The victim sustained minor injury but declined medical treatment.

