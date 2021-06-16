Four best friends create lemonade stand for critically injured Plainview 9-year-old

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Four best friends teamed up to put together a lemonade stand to raise money for 9-year-old Kolbie Ramos.

Kolbie suffered serious injuries in a car tragic crash late Sunday night. The head-on collision on U.S. Highway 153 killed 3 people and left others, including Kolbie, in critical condition.

The young girl’s best friends Maleah, Mercedes, Illeana, and Genesis decided they wanted to put on a fundraiser to help their friend and her family.

“Raising money for Kolbie,” Illeana said. “We can give it to her and maybe it will help her to get better when she’s in the hospital.”

They choose to sell lemonade because it’s Kolbie’s favorite drink. The O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Plainview gave them permission to set up shop.

The girls sat out front with their signs from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Maleah’s mom, Lucy Moreno, said she’s not surprised the girls wanted to help.

“We were up at 4 in the morning squeezing lemons,” Moreno said. “They went to sleep at about 12 last night, because they were decorating the posters and printing them out as well.”

Ms. Moreno said the girls have been working nonstop since they came up with their plan.

“They’ve been at it, they’ve had a busy day,” she said. “So, hopefully everybody comes out and tries to support their good cause.”

The girls will be out selling lemonade again Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.