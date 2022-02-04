PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Friday, Plainview and Hale County reported four new deaths and 128 new cases since January 31.

There were 10,181 total confirmed cases, with 9,900 recoveries and 195 deaths since the start of the pandemic. A total of 86 cases were active.

The city and county together reported 14 people hospitalized as of Friday.

The latest update said 43.12 percent of residents were fully vaccinated.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.