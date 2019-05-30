Four game times released for the 2019 TTU football season
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Tech football took to Twitter to announce the starting times and channels for four games of the 2019 football season:
- Montana State: 3 p.m./August 31/FOX Sports Southwest
- UTEP: 7 p.m./September 7/FOX Southwest
- Arizona: 9:30 p.m./September 14/ESPN
- University of Texas: 11 a.m./November 29/FOX, FS1
Here is the Tweet from Texas Tech:
Lock these in. 📅— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) May 30, 2019
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/IkVq13ICun
Texas Tech's home football schedule this year will include Montana State, UTEP, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU and Kansas State.
Texas Tech's away football schedule includes Arizona, Oklahoma, Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia and Texas.
For more information on the football schedule click here.
