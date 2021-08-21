Four local members elected to the South Plains Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from from South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.:

Four local members were elected to serve on the South Plains Electric Cooperative Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting of Membership on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Rynn Truett, from Idalou, represents District 3. Truett has served on the South Plains Electric Board for six years. Bobby Richey, from Wolfforth, represents District 5. Richey has served on the South Plains Electric Board for 39 years. R.D. McCallister, from Acuff, represents District 7. McCallister has served on the South Plains Electric Board for 52 years. Brent Whitaker, from Childress, represents District 12. Whitaker has served on the South Plains Electric Board for one year.

Like other electric cooperatives, South Plains Electric Cooperative is guided by an elected board of directors that represents its members when making important decisions. Being a member of the Co-op’s board is an important and highly-responsible position in the community, and directors invest a considerable amount of time and energy in overseeing the Cooperative busi­ness.

About South Plains Electric Cooperative

South Plains Electric Cooperative serves more than 60,000 connected meters in all or part of 18 counties.

