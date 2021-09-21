Four Lubbock ISD bands to perform in 2022 4th of July parade in D.C., Arrington says

LUBBOCK, Texas – Congressman Jodey Arrington announced in a video Tuesday that four LISD schools will be performing in the 2022 Fourth of July parade in Washington D.C.

The video was played Tuesday evening at Lowery Field.

The following is a letter from the Executive Director of Fine Arts for Lubbock ISD, Andrew Babcock:

Dear Lubbock ISD Band Parents,

Thanks to the nomination by Congressman Jody Arrington, we are excited to inform you that all Lubbock ISD high school bands have been invited to participate in the National Independence Day Parade on July 4th, 2022, in Washington D.C. All high school band students from Coronado, Estacado, Lubbock High, and Monterey, will combine to create the Lubbock ISO All-District Marching Band representing Lubbock and the Greater South Plains. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead our county in celebration from the capital is one we can’t wait to share with your student.

A trip of this nature requires a great deal in planning to ensure the most quality and cost-effective experience possible for our students. Over the coming weeks, your campus band directors will set up meetings to go over details of the trip including itinerary, cost, fundraising options, chaperone needs and relevant safety procedures. In the meantime, we will begin to share this general information with some of our community partners and media outlets in effort to secure support for this inspiring trip.

As we prepare for this event, I want to thank you for supporting your child through instrumental music education. The skills they learn in the classroom combined with experiences such as this performance opportunity in the National Independence Day Parade are helping shape them into well rounded young adults. As a shining beacon on the Caprock, our programs would not be what they are today without your support. Thank you! Congratulations to you and your band student on achieving this prestigious invitation. We look forward to “marching” through this Washington D.C. joumey together.

Sincerely,

Andrew Babcock Executive Director of Fine Arts Lubbock ISDAndrew Babcock — Executive Director, Fine Arts

