LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in their apartment on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, the couple was watching television when four individuals wearing masks entered the apartment armed with a shotgun and a “Draco”, a variant of an AK-47.

According to the victims’ statement, the suspects asked one of the victims where the drugs were located, and the victim told the suspects they did not have any drugs.

According to the police report, one of the suspects hit the male victim in the head with butt of shot gun which caused a visible injury to the left side of the victim’s head. Another suspect kicked the female victim in the head also causing a visible injury.

The victims were ordered to lay on the floor while the suspects placed the victim’s belongings in bags.

According to the police report, responding officers found the victims’ apartment ransacked and the door frame “splintered off and was lying on the living room floor.” Officers also found holes in the ceiling consistent with bullet holes and shell casings outside the apartment.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspects had not been located.