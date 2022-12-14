LUBBOCK, Texas — Four men in the Lubbock area were indicted on federal child pornography charges on Wednesday, according to public records.

Osbaldo Moreno, 20 at the time of the initial report to police, was charged with Receipt of Child Pornography, Production and Attempted Production of Child Pornography and Enticement and Attempted Enticement of a Minor.

According to an affidavit, Moreno “bragged” to his coworkers about “engaging in sexual intercourse” with a 16-year-old victim at his workplace in Lamesa.

Kutter Webb, age not listed, was charged with Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor along with Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Shemar Cameron Green, age not listed, was charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor and two counts of Transportation of Child Pornography.

David Nicholas Espinoza, age not listed, was charged with Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor and Transportation of Child Pornography.