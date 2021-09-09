Four men indicted on sex-related crimes by federal grand jury in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal grand jury in Lubbock indicted four area men Wednesday for offenses related to sex crimes.

Michael Karl Dent was indicted for enticement and attempted enticement of a minor between April 1, 2021 and June 23, 2021. He was also indicted for attempted production of child pornography which, according to the indictment, happened on or about May 2. Prosecutors seek also to confiscate his cellphone. Other details were not yet provided in court records.

Casey Earl Bratcher was indicted for enticement and attempted enticement of a minor between May 2020 and May 2021. He was also indicted for attempted production of child pornography which, according to the indictment, happened during the same time frame. Prosecutors want permission to permanently confiscate his cellphone.

Sabas Rodriguez was indicted for four counts of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and one count of transportation of child pornography. Prosecutors want to permanently take from Rodriguez a laptop computer hard drive and a cellphone. All five counts were said to have happened on February 9, according to the indictment.

Billy Joe Heiser was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender between February and August.

Image of Billy Joe Heiser from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Court records said, “Heiser has a criminal history involving a 1996 criminal conviction in the state of Oregon for the offense of Sodomy in the First Degree and Rape in First Degree committed on or between May 19, 1994, and August 31, 1994.”

Court records said he had an obligation to register “for life” after he finished serving a prison term in Oregon.