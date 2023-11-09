GAINES COUNTY, Texas – A Gaines County Sheriff’s Office jailer was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being involved in a four-vehicle crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a crash report.

According to the report, at 7 a.m., one vehicle was heading northbound on State Highway 349, five miles north of Midland, about to turn left onto a lease road when it was hit from behind by a second vehicle. The tools and equipment in the first vehicle fell onto the roadway, the DPS report continued. Then, a third vehicle ran over the debris, resulting in a tire blowout.

The third vehicle veered into the southbound lanes where it was hit by a fourth vehicle, a Gaines Co. Sheriff’s unit, the report said.

The crash report said the jailer remained in stable condition at Midland Memorial Hospital and the crash was still under investigation.