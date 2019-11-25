Four vehicles crashed in two accidents on Highway 87

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Four vehicles were involved in two accidents that shut down both lanes of Highway 87 Sunday night, the Department of Public Safety said.

A pickup truck collided with a car going northbound on Highway 87, causing the two to shoot through the median.

After seeing the cars go through the median, a car in the southbound lane swerved into another car and both crashed through the median into the northbound lanes.

Both lanes were shut off for a time, but were reopened Sunday night.

There is no confirmation on the severity of the injuries at this time, but one person involved with the accident was transported via Aercoare.

