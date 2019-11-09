Fourth Annual Veterans Day Parade takes place in downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — People in the community are celebrating our veterans following the fourth annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

Los Hermanos Familia hosted the Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown Lubbock. Christy Martinez-Garcia said it is their biggest event yet.

“It was awesome to see all these different groups coming together under one venue– one event that is,” Martinez-Garcia said.

Billy Garcia, retired Sgt. Major United States Marine Corps., said it was his first time being a part of the parade.

“Again, it goes back to appreciation. To see that the people, America believes in what we are, who we are and what we do, and it’s good,” Garcia said.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also flew the American flag over Avenue Q. Rick Martinez, combat veteran and president of United Valor Motorcycle Club, said seeing the flag, he felt emotional.

“I saw the fire department putting the flag out and it was just, a tear jerker for me,” Martinez said. “It was the appreciation, and I even stopped and told the guys thank you, and they were like, ‘no, thank you.”

Many of the veterans were grateful for the community’s support, such as Antonio Ponce, a Vietnam War veteran.

“It was really nice, it was good to see the soldiers that have come back and the new soldiers that have also come back,” Ponce said. “It’s an honor to be a part of the United States and to have served in the military.”

Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11