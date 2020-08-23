Fourth Lubbock-area Braum’s opening on Tuesday, August 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Braum’s:

The fourth Braum’s store in the Lubbock area will open on Tuesday, August 25.

The newest store at 5002 Milwaukee Avenue will be serving up biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, bagel omelettes, and even ice cream will be ready for customers first thing Tuesday morning at 6:30.

The new location will be around 6,000 square feet inside with seating for about 80 guests, and double drive-through windows. The store also includes a Fresh Market stocked with Braum’s very own dairy products like milk, butter, ice cream, and even baked goods made daily at the Braum’s bakery.



“At Braum’s, we are unique when compared to other restaurants and even companies,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO of the company. “What many people do not know about us is that we are producing most of the items we serve to our customers and sell in our Fresh Market. Our food is always fresh from our dairy farm, ice cream plant, bakery, and warehouse.”

Braum’s entire operation in Tuttle, Oklahoma is where they raise and milk their dairy cows, bake their own bread, cookies, ice cream cones, cinnamon rolls, and holiday treats. They even run their own distribution from their warehouse, where everything is stored. Quality and freshness are a top priority for Braum’s, which is why each store gets a truck with fresh food every other day. The company is completely vertically integrated from the ground up.

The next location, just off of Texas Tech’s campus, is set to open sometime in September, then another store will open in Levelland, and the last store will be at 122nd and Quaker in Lubbock and should open sometime next spring.

The newest location brings the total of Braum’s stores in operation to 287. All stores are located in a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Braum’s features an old-fashioned ice cream fountain along with a grill area for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This new store also has a large Fresh Market area with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products.

About Braum’s

Bill and Mary Braum opened their first Braum’s store in 1968. The company is still family-owned and operated. For more information about Braum’s, go to www.braums.com.

(News release from Braum’s)