LUBBOCK, Texas— The 32nd annual Fourth on Broadway conference changed its location due to predicted high winds and the possibility of dust.

The new location for the press conference is scheduled to take place at the Caldwell Sound Stage at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. The media is encouraged to also attend.

For more information on the Fourth on Broadway event, visit www.broadwayfestivals.com. Information can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.