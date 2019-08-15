Second person arrested in connection with the disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department have said they have arrested Amanda Grace Blagburn, 33, in connection with the disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez.

LPD is still searching for two people, Brett Garza, 33, and David Hampton, 53, in connection with the disappearance of Rodriguez. LPD is also searching for an unidentified person of interest.

A news release from LPD on the arrest of Toby Daughtry, 39, said he admitted he and Blagburn had driven Rodriguez’s vehicle to Milam County Texas, where they abandoned it in a wooded area after learning the vehicle was connected to the Silver Alert issued for Rodriguez.

