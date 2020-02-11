Free adoptions at Lubbock Animal Shelter during all February

LUBBOCK, Texas — To celebrate the month of love, Lubbock Animal Shelter is holding free adoptions all throughout Feburary to those who dress in red, pink, or have ‘love’ written on their clothing.

“We just wanted to get in on the fun, and give everyone a little incentive for coming in,” said Steven Greene, Director of Lubbock Animal Shelter.

All of the dogs and cats at the shelter are eligible for adoption, and will be vaccinated, mico-chipped, and spayed/neutered before their adoption. Greene said he hopes this will reduce the number of animals they have, as a huge increase has been seen at LAS.

“With the temperatures dropping, people drive and they see a cold dog or cat and immediately bring it over to us,” Greene said. “That’s good, but at the same time we’ve seen so many of them, and what we really want is to get them to either a foster home or a forever home.”

If you would like to adopt or foster Lubbock Animal Shelter is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and can be reached at 806-775-2057.