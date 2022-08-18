LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass.

The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street.

“Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for car thieves to sell a vehicle to a “Chop Shop,” a place where stolen vehicles are stripped for their valuable parts, the Slaton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to Slaton PD, another perk to having a vehicle etched, is that it can boost vehicle owners’ qualification for a deduction on auto theft insurance.