Los Hermanos Familia believes that individuals and families need guidance to build confidence and understanding of their personal finances. In partnership with KEY, sponsored by Lubbock National Bank & Latino Lubbock Magazine, we will hold a workshop series that will improve that financial security in English and Spanish.



Here is a brief summary of what the classes will entail:

Financial Goal Setting and Cash Flow Budgeting – discuss how to align financial goals and budget with your values – 4/5/2022, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Understanding Borrowing and Credit Repair – review different types of loans and how to improve your credit. 4/12/2022, 5:30-7:30 PM

Savings and Investments 101 – will provide important information on what you need to know for saving short-term and long-term. 4/19/2022, 5:30-7:30 PM

Wills & Trusts, and Insurance – the importance of having a will and understanding insurance basics. This will include a free property preservation clinic with topics including Probate With And Without A Will, Transfer On Death Deeds and Clearing Title ~ 4/26/2022, 5:30-7:30 PM The first workshop series will be held Tuesday, April 5th. Workshops will start at 5:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1120 52nd St., Lubbock, TX. The other workshops will be held April 12, 19, and 26th.

Dinner will be provided. Childcare is not available. Prizes for attendance will be given.

Special thanks to our 2022 Corporate Sponsors including: Lubbock National Bank, Platinum Sponsor; Latino Lubbock Magazine, Gold Sponsor; with special thanks to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

For additional information or if you have any questions, please call (806) 792-1212. Don’t hesitate to call. Please register online and please consider joining this informative and useful workshop.

