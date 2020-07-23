Free community immunization clinics at local high schools

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the city of Lubbock said two community wide immunization events will be held at local Lubbock High Schools, according to a press release from the city.

The following is the full press release from the City of Lubbock:

While we know CoVID-19 is at the front of many people’s minds, our children still need to be kept up-to-date on their immunizations. For this reason, the Health Department will hold two community-wide immunization events at Lubbock high schools. Vaccines protect our children, and our community, from a number of illnesses, and they are an important part of keeping our kids healthy.

Health Department clinics are open to any child six months of age and older, in the Lubbock area, who is eligible for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program. This includes children who are uninsured, have Medicaid or CHIP. Please bring the child’s most current shot record to the clinic.

In order to ensure the safety of all staff and patients at the clinic, all persons will be screened for fever and other CoVID-19 symptoms before being allowed into the clinic. Additionally, all persons over 10 years of age will be required to wear a mask at all times while at the facility, and those between the ages of 3 and 10 will be encouraged to do so.

The clinics will be held at the following locations at times:

July 25 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Estacado High School, 1504 E. Itasca Street

August 1 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Monterey High School, 3211 47th Street

For more information, call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.