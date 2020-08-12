Free Covid-19 antibody testing offered at blood drive this weekend

Dr. Robert Ioppolo interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about an upcoming blood drive hosted by Hill & Ioppolo Oral and Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock and Vitalant.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 15, with appointment windows between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hill & Ioppolo Oral and Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock located at 4211 85th St. Lubbock, TX 79423.

When a donor gives blood, they will also receive free COVID antibody tests. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting: https://lubbockoralfacialsurgery.com/blooddrive

All donors will receive ice cream sandwiches from Kurbside Sweets and swag from Hill & Ioppolo Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock.

Over 4.5 million lives are saved in the United States through blood transfusions each year, and 8 out of 10 of us will require blood or blood products in our lifetime. Donated blood is used for treating traumas, surgeries, burns, cancer, and other illnesses. Every day in the United States, patients in hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency treatment facilities need 36,000 units of red blood cells.

Vitalant staff members wear face masks at all times and provide adequate spacing of chairs in the waiting, donation, and refreshment areas. Donors are welcome to wait in their cars and receive a call or text when it’s time to donate. All staff members follow rigorous disinfection, health screening, and distancing protocols to lower the risk of transmission at donation sites. Donors are asked to wear a personal mask throughout their donation.

(Press release from Hill & Ioppolo Oral and Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock.)