Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Barrio Guadalupe Community Movie Night on Friday, July 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

When:

Friday, July 30, 2021, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Where:

Aztlan Park, 1st Street and Avenue K (by the mural)

The City of Lubbock Health Department will offer the Pfizer vaccine (ages 12+)

There will be hot dogs, cotton candy and other treats.

*Organized by Barrio Guadalupe Neighborhood Association & Amerigroup*

For more information, call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.

