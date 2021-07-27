Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Barrio Guadalupe Community Movie Night on Friday, July 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:
When:
Friday, July 30, 2021, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Where:
Aztlan Park, 1st Street and Avenue K (by the mural)
The City of Lubbock Health Department will offer the Pfizer vaccine (ages 12+)
There will be hot dogs, cotton candy and other treats.
*Organized by Barrio Guadalupe Neighborhood Association & Amerigroup*
For more information, call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.
(Press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department)