Free COVID and School Vaccination Clinic at Lubbock High Cafeteria This Saturday

The following is a press release from the Public Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will host a clinic offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and school vaccinations at the Lubbock High School cafeteria on Saturday, September 18, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Lubbock High School is located at 2004 19th Street.

Pfizer vaccine will be offered to students ages 12 or older and their parents.

School vaccinations will be available for students ages 4 and up.

Walk-ins welcome.

*Recipients do not need to be enrolled in Lubbock ISD to receive vaccination.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Clínica gratuita de vacunación escolar y COVID-19 en la cafetería de la escuela secundaria Lubbock

El Departamento de Salud Pública de la Ciudad de Lubbock llevará a cabo una clínica que ofrecerá la vacuna Pfizer COVID-19, así como vacunas escolares en la cafetería de Lubbock High School el sábado 18 de septiembre.

La clínica será de 10 a 14 hs.

La escuela preparatoria Lubbock está ubicada en 2004 19th Street.

La vacuna Pfizer se ofrecerá a los estudiantes de 12 años o más y a sus padres.

Las vacunas escolares estarán disponibles para estudiantes de 4 años en adelante.

Se aceptan visitas sin cita previa.

* Los beneficiarios no necesitan estar inscritos en Lubbock ISD para recibir la vacuna.

Para obtener más información, llame al Departamento de Salud Pública al 806-775-2933.