Sandra and Danny Cooper interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 2nd annual free Easter event for families on the South Plains.

The event is being held on Friday April 7 at 2 p.m. at the South Plains Rehab Center located at 4120 22nd Place.

Families are invited to enjoy all free: Easter egg hunt, Bigfoot Foam, Minis & Friends South Plains, games, food face-painting and more. Families are invited to bring cash for an Easter basket raffle and several food trucks including Texas Mack Shack, Bahama Bucks, Ricchezza’s Philly Cheesesteaks and Cha-cha’s Mexican Cafe. Raffle tickets range from $1 – $3.

