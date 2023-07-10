Reggie Dial, President of the 100 Black Men of West Texas, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early to invite the South Plains community to a free fishing event at Mae Simmons Park, designed to bring families together for a day of wholesome entertainment.

For the past 26 years, Dial and his organization partnered with the Texas Game Warden Association to host the Charles and Rose Hankston Annual fishing derby. Pastor Hankston, an avid fisherman, helped to found the derby, which includes free burgers and hot dogs, free prizes based what participants catch and a limited supply of fishing poles to use.

The Game Wardens stocked the lake with approximately 1,200 pounds of fish ahead of the event, so participants are almost guaranteed a catch. Dial asked the community to bring their own fishing poles.

All ages are welcome Saturday July 15th from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mae Simmons Park’s Dunbar Lake on Canyon Lake Drive.